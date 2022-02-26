C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. C&F Financial has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
