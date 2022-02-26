CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,517,000 after purchasing an additional 113,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $618,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

