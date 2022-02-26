Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

CHRA opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

