Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.16. 486,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,383. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

