Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.
Shares of CRL stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.16. 486,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,383. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
