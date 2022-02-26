Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.47.

GTLS stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after buying an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

