Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 200.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,781,000 after buying an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,566,000 after buying an additional 168,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,919 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,701,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,682,000 after purchasing an additional 268,898 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

