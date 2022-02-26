China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

