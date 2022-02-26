China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

COE stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

