Christine R. Johnston Sells 13,437 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total value of C$896,247.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,790.50.

TSE TRP opened at C$66.68 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$53.20 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.10%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.14.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

