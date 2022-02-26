Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as high as C$13.58. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 508,723 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on Cineplex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$872.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.