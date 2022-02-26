Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.19 billion-$13.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.25 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

CSCO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,961,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,883,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

