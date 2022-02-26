Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

