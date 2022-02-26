Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,596,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Kaltura as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,647,000. Intel Corp bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,319,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,933,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Kaltura from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. reduced their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaltura Inc has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

