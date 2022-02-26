Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

