Citigroup Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 667.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $6.32 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Tile Shop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.