Citigroup Inc. Has $42,000 Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 82.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.45 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

