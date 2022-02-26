Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $46,675,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $23,275,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $445,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICVX opened at $17.60 on Friday. Icosavax Inc has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

