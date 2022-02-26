Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07. European Wax Center Inc has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

