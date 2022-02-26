Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07. European Wax Center Inc has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67.
About European Wax Center (Get Rating)
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
