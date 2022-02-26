Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBYI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2,545.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 348,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 141,897 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 384,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 127,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 439.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 142,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,244 shares of company stock worth $122,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.