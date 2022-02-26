Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 264.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,065 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

CFG opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

