CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,408 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $580.23 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.98, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.05 and a 200-day moving average of $623.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.