CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

PG stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

