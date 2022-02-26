Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.29.

CLNE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,355,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,170. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 150,495 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 572,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

