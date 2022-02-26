Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 64,018 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 64,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56.
- On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.
- On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.
- On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.
Clear Secure stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $38,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $2,800,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 12,938.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.
