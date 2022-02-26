Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NYSE CWEN.A opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.