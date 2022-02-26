Clinton Szubinski Sells 430 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60.
Shares of MTH opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $125.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
