Clinton Szubinski Sells 430 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60.

Shares of MTH opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

