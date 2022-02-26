Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.98.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 626,197 shares of company stock worth $76,355,719 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

