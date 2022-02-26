Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $489.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $581.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.