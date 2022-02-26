Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coffee by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coffee by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

