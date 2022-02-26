Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $6.28.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
