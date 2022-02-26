Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.22.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

