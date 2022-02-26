Colony Group LLC Buys New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,797 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $176.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.92 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.09.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

