Colony Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after acquiring an additional 614,114 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

