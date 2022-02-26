Colony Group LLC Sells 5,484 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

