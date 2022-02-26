Comerica Bank Buys 37,937 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $230.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.52. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

