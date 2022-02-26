Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

