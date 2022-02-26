Comerica Bank Has $14.11 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.