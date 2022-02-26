Comerica Bank Sells 41,612 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Catalent worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,492,073 shares of company stock worth $438,447,546 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.