Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD) to Issue Dividend of €1.63 on June 8th

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of €1.63 ($1.85) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.33. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of COD stock opened at GBX 57.40 ($0.78) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of GBX 43.10 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 67.63 ($0.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £299.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

