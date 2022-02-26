Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 21st

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE:CMP opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

