Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

