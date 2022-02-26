Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) shares rose 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 52,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.75.
About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)
