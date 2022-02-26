Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 8827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,270,000 after acquiring an additional 155,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,319,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

