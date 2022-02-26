Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $136.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $125.56 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

