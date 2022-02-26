Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 94.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Roche by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 11.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 0.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $52.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

