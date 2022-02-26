Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,009.97

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,009.97 ($13.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.74). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.74), with a volume of 768 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,010 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.97.
About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)
Featured Articles
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.