Contrasting Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) & Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Q.E.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A Q.E.P. 2.07% 13.24% 4.86%

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Q.E.P.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A Q.E.P. $387.60 million 0.19 $6.90 million $2.62 7.63

Q.E.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hillman Solutions and Q.E.P., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 7 0 3.00 Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.92%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Q.E.P..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Hillman Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Q.E.P. beats Hillman Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About Q.E.P. (Get Rating)

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. engages in the provision of flooring and industrial solutions. The firm manufactures, markets, and distributes hard surface flooring and carpet tile, flooring installation tools, adhesives and flooring related products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Australia or New Zealand. The North America segment involves operations in the United States and and Canada. The Europe segment consists of operations in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The Australia or New Zealand segment markets and sells its products to home improvement retail centers and specialty distribution outlets. It offers its products through the QEP, ROBERTS, Capitol, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Vitrex, Homelux, TileRite, PRCI, Nupla, HISCO, Plasplugs, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Tomecanic, Bénètiere, and Elastiment brands. The company was founded by Lewis Gould in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

