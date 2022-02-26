Contrasting REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Autoliv and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 5.30% 17.13% 5.65% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autoliv and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 2 6 7 0 2.33 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Autoliv presently has a consensus target price of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.41%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 362.26%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Autoliv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.98 $435.00 million $4.97 18.52 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Summary

Autoliv beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

