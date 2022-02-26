Contrasting Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 163.36%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Zynex 8.65% 17.11% 12.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 14.44 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 3.13 $9.07 million $0.25 25.73

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynex beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About Zynex (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

