Cormark Weighs in on Uni-Select Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.71.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$26.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,061.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.28. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$8.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

