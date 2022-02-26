Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Holdings Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP opened at $115.93 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $355.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.10.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

